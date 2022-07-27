frizzyfrae26 in
What do you do if your job offer was rescinded recently?
vsGwNWi3rT0iSoftware Engineer at Facebook
This is a tough one. Best advice I can give is to be gentle with yourself. I think it's really easy to get into a bad head space. When interns didn't get offers a few weeks ago, I was reading things about how they felt unworthy and worthless and there was a dark cloud over them. I think it's important to feel the feelings but dont let the outcome define who you are or what you're capable of. In many cases, the rescinded offers have absolutely nothing to do with you or your work. It's business decisions. Try not to take it personal and just be proactive about creating more options.
