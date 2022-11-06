88 in
I just joined a company, but my team mainly consists of elderly folks.
Need hints on how to grow fast to senior/lead level without it affecting my courage
13
1924
Sort by:
sparklesSoftware Engineer
It's doubtful they're actually elderly. I'd suggest improving your attitude and respect towards senior colleagues as a first step. There's also opportunity where there are people moving on.
8
n00b2001Computer Science
I don't think OP meant to be disrespectful. Just saying they're older than they are.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,422