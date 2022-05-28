Skwoosys2qbap in  
Computer Science at Georgia Institute of Technology 

Fresh of out school with no job, should I be worried about recession?

Still on a job hunt for a junior role and although i havent had any recruiters bail, im worried they might?

Any advice for weathering the storm? Adulting in 2022 is already lvl 10. 🥲
SmaumouseMechanical Engineering  
As long as your parents are cool with it, you can always save up by staying with them until things get better. No shade, just truth. I did it in grad school.
4

