Fresh of out school with no job, should I be worried about recession?
Still on a job hunt for a junior role and although i havent had any recruiters bail, im worried they might?
Any advice for weathering the storm? Adulting in 2022 is already lvl 10. 🥲
SmaumouseMechanical Engineering
As long as your parents are cool with it, you can always save up by staying with them until things get better. No shade, just truth. I did it in grad school.
