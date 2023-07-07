Mat dan in
Transition to AI/ML from SAP domain exp
Hello everyone,
I'm extremely passionate about the AI/ML domain and currently engaged in learning ML engineering through Andrew Ng's courses on Coursera.com. I have successfully completed certifications in Machine Learning and Deep Learning, and I am currently working towards obtaining the TensorFlow Developer Certification. With nearly 12 years of experience as a technical lead in the SAP domain, I am seeking to transition into the role of an ML engineer. However, I am struggling to devise a solid transition plan that will assist me in securing a job. Could you please provide some suggestions?
