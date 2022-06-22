How many lateral moves did you make before you moved up a level?

I’m a 28 and at a crossroads 😰





About a year and a half ago I went to a start up, got great pay, but didn't move the needle on my title. If anything, maybe downgraded since the company is small, and now, isn't doing so great.





In the last stages of a new role at Bain as a consultant now 👍. Honestly, it's an entry-level role but I figure the name was worth another lateral move. Thats 3 jobs around the analyst/snr analyst level in the last 5 years. Am I screwing myself over by doing this again?