Rafael Negron in
Your Daily Dose of LeetCode
Last week I made a post regarding a YouTube channel I started where I stream myself going through LeetCode questions. I genuinely want to help people get better at the grind and improve themselves.
We recently passed our 100-question mark, and I am so grateful for the community that we've start to build up.
I have another stream scheduled today for 3 PM EST and would love to have you all join if you're interested in solving some problems together.
Here's a link to the stream Daily Dose of LeetCode - YouTube
6
2851
Sort by:
n0tydesiMachine Learning Engineer
I saw this on my YT recommendations first, and on here later. Thanks for doing this!
2
Rafael NegronSoftware Engineer
That’s awesome that it was recommended to you and I am glad it’s helping out! Stay tuned for more streams!
1
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482