Are remote roles really gone in big tech? Should I just stay put?

I am a senior SWE who has been hybrid since 2015 and fully remote since 2020. My 60 person startup doesn't even have office space anywhere. I make $180k base with 12 basis points equity on $350M valuation, 80% vested in 6 months (hitting the 4 year mark, but got more equity since hire).





My TC will likely go down in 6 months after the equity I negotiated at hire fully vests. This makes me want to job search, but this site has me concerned that I'm going to get stuck having to go back into an office if I want a raise.





I absolutely despise having to work in an office and resent people who act like it's NBD. Between the time and effort spent commuting and constant interruptions in the office I am certainly less productive. Not to mention how difficult it is to quantify less time spent with my kids.





Should I just stay put? Is it worth months of LC to find out I can only get a 10% raise working at some other startup or can I get +30% more and still stay remote? There are big tech jobs in the area, but I think I would want nearly $300k to go into an office.