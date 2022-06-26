moneygreen409 in
Technical Writing for SWE & PMs
Figure now's the perfect time to start adding skills, especially if you're trying to make a move into a new field. Lot's of free courses out there so no need to drop big $ on bootcamps (those are also viable if you can afford them).
Technical writing is a good career in tech. There are TONS of open source projects you can contribute to now if you don't have the portfolio already. Improve your technical writing skills by taking one of Google's free technical writing courses. Perfect for:
- professional software engineers
- computer science students
- engineering-adjacent roles, such as product managers
Classes are Jun 22, 28, 29/July 1. https://lnkd.in/gz--7M2K
JakeSoftware Engineer at State Farm
Thanks for letting us know about this. Will join the sessions this upcoming week after looking at the pre-session material. What do you recommend as the next steps after this/how to break into this field other than cold applying? Is a certificate needed? Some advice would be appreciated!
1
