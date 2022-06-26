Technical Writing for SWE & PMs

Figure now's the perfect time to start adding skills, especially if you're trying to make a move into a new field. Lot's of free courses out there so no need to drop big $ on bootcamps (those are also viable if you can afford them).





Technical writing is a good career in tech. There are TONS of open source projects you can contribute to now if you don't have the portfolio already. Improve your technical writing skills by taking one of Google's free technical writing courses. Perfect for:





professional software engineers

computer science students

engineering-adjacent roles, such as product managers









Classes are Jun 22, 28, 29/July 1. https://lnkd.in/gz--7M2K