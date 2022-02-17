Negotiating Year-End Salary Increase

I switched jobs last year & since then inflation and demand has really taken off. From the data points I'm seeing, similar positions are now hiring for 15-20% above my current salary.





We have our annual reviews coming up & my personal opinion is that I've exceeded expectations for my role. Assuming management agrees, what's the best way to go about negotiating a comp increase (salary & equity)?





Most info here is about switching firms, but I really like the company I work for. It's just tough seeing recruiter emails for 10-20% above my comp. I want to be honest and upfront with my employer, but I don't want to come off as someone who only cares about money. Any ideas?