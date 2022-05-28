19g614l3n5ecxo in
How long do offers really last?
i'm currently going through the interview process with Google but im starting at amazon in August as SDE. i've heard that if you reject offers you can go back to the position without the need for interviews within a year but I wanted to verify. I was hoping to possibly keep the offer from Google as leverage/backup. If anyone could provide any clarification thatd be great, thanks.
Also heard that you do have to team match within the year