19g614l3n5ecxo  
Software Engineer  

How long do offers really last?

i'm currently going through the interview process with Google but im starting at amazon in August as SDE. i've heard that if you reject offers you can go back to the position without the need for interviews within a year but I wanted to verify. I was hoping to possibly keep the offer from Google as leverage/backup. If anyone could provide any clarification thatd be great, thanks.
liaison  
It depends on the company, but I know you can hold onto offers for Google and Meta for a year usually, but not sure if things have changed with the slowdown.

Also heard that you do have to team match within the year
19g614l3n5ecxo  
sounds good, thanks!!
