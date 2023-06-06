Should I go for a bachelor's degree?

Hey everyone, I am a self taught programmer. I did my undergraduate in mechanical engineering and after doing a lot of grind, I pursued my career in data science first and then transitioned to full stack development.





I would consider myself decent software engineer however I get confused if I should get a formal degree from computer science or not.





Knowledge wise I feel I am doing great and learning a lot of things by myself and sometimes I also pickup freelance projects with agressive deadlines which keeps me updated with different technical trends.





I plan to build a SaaS however I do feel empty at times and have not got some good freelancing opportunity to enhance my learning for about 6 months now.





I believe joining an online bachelor's program in computer science would help me strengthen my computer science skills further and keep me disciplined to keep learning and keep growing. But I am little confused if I should really do it or try an MBA program?





I am passionate about tech and people around me love me for my understanding and interest in solving technical problems. However I feel like I need to do more to grow further. I am planning to either go back and do some freelancing along with my full time work or go and get a formal computer science degree. When I say freelancing, I ensure that whichever project I pick doesn't conflict with my organisation interests and is perfectly fine.