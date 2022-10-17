Struggling to get interviews

Hi everyone, I'm a junior studying computer science at OSU, with an AI specialization. I have a good GPA and resume with two past startup internships, but I'm not getting many interviews when I apply right now. I don't really have referrals, so that might be the problem. Anyone got any tips I that might help? I recently started tailoring my resume to each job ad. I am applying to out of state companies, looking for non startups in tech.