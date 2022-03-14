19g615kywz1yza in
Amazon SDEIII to Google Sr. Staff?
I'm an Amazon SDEIII on the track to PE. I'm considering applying to Google, I know I can apply at the Staff level but is Sr. Staff also a reasonable position/level that people transfer into?
Thanks.
anonymousbitSoftware Engineer
Given Google’s notorious habit of down leveling candidates, I’ve decided I will always apply for a level higher than I want to get into. I’m happy getting rejected at the resume screening as well, rather than doing those long interview loops only to hear that I’m getting down leveled because I missed a null check 😅
10
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase
I'm curious about Google's habit of down leveling candidates. I've never gotten to the offer stage so I wouldn't know but how did you find out?
