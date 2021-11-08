frazier in
Why don't startups give you the strike price for your options anymore?
I remember just a few years ago, my strike price would be in my offer letter. Nowadays, you get your strike price after you sign / join a company, which makes the decision so much more uncertain given I don't know the financial burden I'd be facing. Why is it like that now? Anything I can do to make sure it's within a certain range, I want to ensure that it isn't exorbitant.
TaylorSoftware Engineer
Have you asked? Normally I advise people ask. Normally the recruiter has some idea but they can connect you with someone who can actually talk through this. It's crazy to ask you to take equity which is worth ???k.
ProSoftware Engineer
I agree. Definitely an issue to ask your recruiter/HR.
