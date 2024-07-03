need any suggestions/refferals ?

hello, i am currently looking for a job for a while and i am not getting any positive responses from anywhere till now. i have been looking for job from last 4-6 months and i am not just able to find even one, i have one year of experience in technical support and i am looking for a role in technical/product support, my last working day was in feb 2023, i don't know at this point what should i do,

i am applying daily, i also gave tcs nqt it exam and got 70%, i am modifying my resume for jobs which i want, updating profiles. if anyone have any other suggestions, or if you could refer then it would be helpful.