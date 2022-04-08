19g616kyarja0d in
How do I start a bidding war?
I have two offers for the same level. Both can pay well, but I feel like they are both going to come in low. How do I leverage the offers to get the most?
3
1932
Sort by:
undertoneSoftware Engineer
Let them make their offers, and stop responding to their emails for a bit. Play a little hard to get. After a couple days pass, simply say that you are looking at some other offers, and that your expectations align closer to [20% above highest offer]. Now see what they come back with and do the same for the other company. If they ask you for your offer numbers, just say the other company is making a very competitive, above market offer.
9
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482