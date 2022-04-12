LinkedIn Senior Front-End Engineer Loop

Hello, Levels community! I am excited to be here.





Has anyone gone through the LinkedIn loop recently for senior roles?





I have a phone screen coming up next Wednesday that I feel good about, but I'd love to start a conversation with you all if you have any tips or suggestions. The position I am interviewing for is for a senior front-end engineer on the Flagship team.





I've gone through several loops at other companies so far. However, LinkedIn is the first where it feels like the recruiters genuinely care about your preparedness and overall feeling going into the interviews.





Looking forward to speaking with some of you all :)