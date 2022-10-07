Avengeneer in
Amazon SDE 3
Hello fellow Engineers, i have 15 yoe in backend applications but not at a large scale. I have architected a few minor applications, but not anything fancy or revolutionary.
I want to apply for Amazon SDE 3 role, but am a little skeptical.
Q1) Does prior experience in building large scale systems be a huge factor for this level ?
Q2) I am good at Datastructers and Algorithms and actually do 50% hands on at my current job. Should i just apply for SDE 2?
Q3) If I apply for SDE 3 and fail, will they consider me for SDE 2 ?
Thanks in Advance!
5
4355
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
I was SDE III at Amazon. 1. It's a huge plus 2. Aim for SDE III, if you don't meet the level they typically will also evaluate you for SDE II so there isn't much harm. 3. Yup
7
AvengeneerSoftware Engineer
Thank you. Appreciate it
2
