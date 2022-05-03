19g615l20m83p3 in
Hopper company
Does anyone know about the company Hopper. It’s been around since 2007 it seems. Know some amazing offers being rolled out, however the app is 1.8 star rated on play store lol. Does it have any future ? Does anyone have any insight about this company?
The app is 4.8/5 stars on the App Store. I Just finished interviewing with them and it seems like a great company from my perspective.
I have a round with them soon. How hard was it ?
