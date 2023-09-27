Ytrewq in
What is checked in background check at FANG?
I have a question, if i write slight different title for my last experience in my resume but when I submit information for background check i put the legal title at my work experience.
Is that okay? For example in my resume it says Product and Marketing Director (because i was acutally performing the work) but legal work title Director of Marketing - they never updated my title due to political landscape at the company
bringeeRecruiter
When I worked at Amazon, unless you were applying for a job that required security clearance, the background check was just a criminal history check. We didn't do any verification for job titles.
