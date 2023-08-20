Sharing the lessons learned after being laid off from Microsoft





Losing a job is never easy. Last month, I faced this very situation when I was laid off from Microsoft. Working for Microsoft has always been one of my dreams, and when I learned the news about me letting go of my position, it was quite heart breaking to be honest.

Immediately after that I was filled with self doubt and anxiety. My confidence went an all time low. I was consumed with worry about how my family and I would navigate this challenge. With six people depending on me, the financial situation became an immediate and overwhelming concern. Those first few days were the toughest.

But since then, something amazing happened to me. And that was community, colleagues, friends, family and complete strangers have been coming out to help me at every step of the way. I feel overwhelmed with the amount of support I have received and I am grateful to have such amazing people in my life. Now, I feel like I am completely over the fact of what happened last month.

And I have decided to share my experience with everyone, so they can benefit from my experience. I would be more than happy if my advice can truly make a slight bit of difference into anyone with similar experience..!

Remember, everything will fall into order! 💪



