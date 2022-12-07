MJ1234 in
Apple international software test engineer
I have an interview with Apple London, UK as a software test engineer.
Any insight what style question will come up, is it leetcode, behavioral, or system design?
I am supposed to do three rounds (30-40m) each.
Also how much time can I ask to prepare?
YOE 3.5
2
1543
lifkadSoftware Engineer
Study tree structures, Apple likes those, and I got asked more than one during technical interviews. If you can do LC medium’s under an hour you should be ok. I would practice until you are confident with that
1
