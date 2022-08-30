bigsalad in
Am I getting screwed with my base salary?
I'm making $138k as a senior product designer with 5 years experience. Based in Socal. From what I've been able to tell, this is sometimes 20k less than whats offered at FAANG companies for the same position.
(1) $130k offer, negotiated up to $135 — consistent increases up to $151 over 2.5 years w/ good performance reviews, before getting promoted to Staff.
(2) $127k — consistent increases up to $156 over 2.8 years w/ good performance reviews, before getting promoted to Staff.
(3) $135k offer — negotiated up to $140k, consistent increases up to $159 over 2 years w/ good performance.
(4) $145k offer — consistent increases up to $156 over 2 years w/ good performance.
(5) $135k offer — negotiated up to $140, consistent increase up to $169 over 2.8 years w/ good performance.