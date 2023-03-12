healthcheck in
Got offer to relocate to US. Not sure is good or not
I'm a European guy and got an offer to work for a US company.
It's a L5 position
They will sponsor a L2 visa and relocation costs.
Salary will be 180K + 40% Stocks per year to live in Atlanta.
Is a good offer or I could get any better?
9
4732
Sort by:
5
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482
Your total compensation is something to be calculated before making a decision. When you say 40% stocks, it's unclear to convert it to USD though. For the base, you can check that off.