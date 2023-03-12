healthcheck in  
 

Got offer to relocate to US. Not sure is good or not

I'm a European guy and got an offer to work for a US company.

It's a L5 position

They will sponsor a L2 visa and relocation costs.

Salary will be 180K + 40% Stocks per year to live in Atlanta.

Is a good offer or I could get any better?


HshdoekdbdjdkdAndroid Engineer  
For Atlanta, a base of 180k for an L5 position is a decent pay. It's better than average one could argue.

Your total compensation is something to be calculated before making a decision. When you say 40% stocks, it's unclear to convert it to USD though. For the base, you can check that off.
