Help Me Decide: Is PM or SWE right for me?

Ivy League Bachelors in CS and Stats, deciding between PM and SWE. I am looking to compare the roles on the following 4 metrics:

AI-replaceability: how likely will AI reduce the number of jobs? Compensation Curve: which one makes more after undergrad, mid-career, and long-term at the senior level and beyond? which one promotes faster? Work-life balance: is either one considered more stressful or intense/tends to work more hours? If so, is the difference significantly large? Job Market: does either field seem to have far more workers than jobs? which one is more affected by layoffs?

I have more of an interest/social abilities for PM, but if SWE is a much better path for financial and work-life balance purposes I would be willing to apply my background to that field.