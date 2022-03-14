Senor in
Europe v/s US?
Hey Fellas!
I am based out of berlin, i have a pretty good life here, TC 210K USD which is solid for the area i live in. Germany or Europe in general is pretty good when it comes to work life balance and overall quality of life. Was wondering if anyone moved to the US from Western Europe and then regretted it?
RocketuserProduct Manager
Nevertheless, the tech scene in the US is a completely different game, it all depends on your own goals in life and your lifestyle. Someone's bad choice could be a dream to you.