I'm a junior in HS and been coding for about a year in Java I think I'm pretty good but I just find myself mindlessly solving leetcodes and haven't really used my skills in Java in any useful way. Recently I got interested in web development but everything i see uses Javascript and while you have Java Spring Boot (for backend) there isn't a whole lot of tools that use Java. So should I learn Java Spring Boot (w/mongoDB & react)? Or learn a more popular and mainstream stack like MERN? I really like coding in Java and want to continue using it but seems like there is very little use for it in web development 😟