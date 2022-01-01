coffeepls in  
Solution Architect  

Best WFH Perks?

What are the best WFH perks your company is giving? I'll go first


Company: Dropbox

Perks:

  • $1750 per quarter that we can use on almost everything that isn't rent/mortgage, commuting expenses, and utilities
  • Internet and phone allowance
  • 1 wellness day per month
  • Internal meetings from 9 am - 1 pm (nothing afterward)


Curious to see what others have! I think as we're going virtual-first visibility into these perks are more important than ever.

19g6vkvlnib5dBusiness Analyst  
Affirm gets nice perks Tech: $200/month Lifestyle: $250/month Food: $220/month S.A.F.E. journey (family planning): $20,000, in total
5
19g6vkvlnib5dBusiness Analyst  
And company wide Away days basically once a month for 3 day weekends

