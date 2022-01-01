What are the best WFH perks your company is giving? I'll go first





Company: Dropbox

Perks:

$1750 per quarter that we can use on almost everything that isn't rent/mortgage, commuting expenses, and utilities

Internet and phone allowance

1 wellness day per month

Internal meetings from 9 am - 1 pm (nothing afterward)





Curious to see what others have! I think as we're going virtual-first visibility into these perks are more important than ever.