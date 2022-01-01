coffeepls in
Best WFH Perks?
What are the best WFH perks your company is giving? I'll go first
Company: Dropbox
Perks:
- $1750 per quarter that we can use on almost everything that isn't rent/mortgage, commuting expenses, and utilities
- Internet and phone allowance
- 1 wellness day per month
- Internal meetings from 9 am - 1 pm (nothing afterward)
Curious to see what others have! I think as we're going virtual-first visibility into these perks are more important than ever.
11
2004
Sort by:
19g6vkvlnib5dBusiness Analyst
Affirm gets nice perks Tech: $200/month Lifestyle: $250/month Food: $220/month S.A.F.E. journey (family planning): $20,000, in total
5
19g6vkvlnib5dBusiness Analyst
And company wide Away days basically once a month for 3 day weekends
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,351