Do you think your CEO wants to quit too?
Idk what its like to make "the big bucks" like the csuite but Deloitte and market research firm Workplace Intelligence found that C-suite executives feel as stressed and depressed as the workers who report to them. I dont believe that at all. They can and have the power to do whatever they want.
KdoqBhai826s
Maybe that’s why so many people from Amazon have left. Sandburg left too. “Restart” their lives or something 🙃
06nfaeuYh
Here's a crazy stat for ya from Advisory- In total, 395 CEOs left their positions during the first quarter of 2022—marking the highest quarterly total since Q1 2020, which had 441 recorded CEO exits. In March alone, CEO exits rose by 6.3% year-over-year, with 119 reported departures. In February, 151 CEOs left their positions.
