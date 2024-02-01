phi in  
Software Engineer  

What is your development setup?

Role: Backend Engineer

Primary Device: MacBook

Secondary Screen: iPad Air

Code Editor: VS Code

Browser: Chrome

Database GUI: TablePlus (ex DBeaver)

API Client: curl + ThunderClient (VSCode)


Typical day

Check slack

Make a list of items to complete today

VS Code on primary screen

Chrome on secondary screen (Task list + Gitlab + AWS)

Finish tasks based on priority + (pick alerts if any on priority)

Standup + Syncs


I usually spend less than 15m on meetings, best part about my org. I use GUI tools to a minimum and leverage terminal and cli tools like grep jq curl parallel. I have a tons of alias (half of them are git) to reduce the amount of work and probably make a script for anything which takes me more than 2m to do (if possible ofc).


I keep my mobile device in separate room while I work to avoid any kind of distractions. Thats my recipe to a productive day, curious about yours.


BTW I work remotely

Human Resources  
Some perspective from a non-SWE lol. Role: HR Primary Device: Windows Laptop Three Monitor Setup: Which is overkill for me but I keep youtube up on the left screen, emails up on the right screen, and main workscreen in the center. My baby is my MX Master 3 mouse though, the side scrolling and high volume scrolling is a gamechanger for the work I do. Typical day for me: Ton of meetings, totalling probably 4-5 hours/day. Between team standups, planning meetings, data reporting, HR investigations, etc. Do a surprising amount of work with databases and excel to keep track of metrics and all that.
Software Engineer  
Nice to know, thanks for sharing details Curious which tool you use to access the db
