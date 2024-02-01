What is your development setup?
Role: Backend Engineer
Primary Device: MacBook
Secondary Screen: iPad Air
Code Editor: VS Code
Browser: Chrome
Database GUI: TablePlus (ex DBeaver)
API Client: curl + ThunderClient (VSCode)
Typical day
Check slack
Make a list of items to complete today
VS Code on primary screen
Chrome on secondary screen (Task list + Gitlab + AWS)
Finish tasks based on priority + (pick alerts if any on priority)
Standup + Syncs
I usually spend less than 15m on meetings, best part about my org. I use GUI tools to a minimum and leverage terminal and cli tools like grep jq curl parallel. I have a tons of alias (half of them are git) to reduce the amount of work and probably make a script for anything which takes me more than 2m to do (if possible ofc).
I keep my mobile device in separate room while I work to avoid any kind of distractions. Thats my recipe to a productive day, curious about yours.
BTW I work remotely