What should my TC be?

I am a QA/test manager who also handles some amount of CI/CD pipeline configuration and job creation work load.





I manage a team of 12 individuals that directly or indirectly report to me. They all work on QA , manual testing, test automation, test architecture and sdet roles.





I will be hiring few more soon.





I'm not sure how to find out what my right compensation is since all TCs posted for QA don't mention team size.





I live in PA.

Total yoe: 10





Base 140 k

Stocks 10k per year

Bonus 21k per year



