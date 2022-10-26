19g618l2gwwp1w in
What should my TC be?
I am a QA/test manager who also handles some amount of CI/CD pipeline configuration and job creation work load.
I manage a team of 12 individuals that directly or indirectly report to me. They all work on QA , manual testing, test automation, test architecture and sdet roles.
I will be hiring few more soon.
I'm not sure how to find out what my right compensation is since all TCs posted for QA don't mention team size.
I live in PA.
Total yoe: 10
Base 140 k
Stocks 10k per year
Bonus 21k per year
0bBackend Software Engineer at Palantir
If you spend one month searching for engineering manager roles focused more on SDE ICs rather than test, and you ace interviews, you'll have no problem 2xing your TC
