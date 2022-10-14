w0198rBf42 in  
DevOps Engineer at Google 

Google Cloud and Ford Make a Deal. Are they going to revitalize the auto industry?

I think this is exciting news. Ford x Google Cloud is building a new partnership going from a 18 month agreement into a six year partnership. I know we have a ways to go on the cloud business to catch up to Amazon and Microsoft BUT, GCloud has been fast-growing and I'm hopeful.

Ford and Google to Accelerate Auto Innovation, Reinvent Connected Vehicle Experience

Dearborn, Mich., and Sunnyvale, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 – Ford and Google today announced a unique strategic partnership to accelerate Ford’s transformation and reinvent the connected vehicle...

cyrax13Security Software Engineer  
For those people looking for IOT types of roles and innovations, this is an ecosystem to watch 👀
spiceworldData Science  
AI, data analytics, cloud and hardware platforms is going to transform Fords capabilities. Don't be surprised if they make acquisitions in the next few years to accelerate this. I think there are a lot of positive things merging or auto manufacturers despite the terrible time they are having with oil, semiconductors, and all that

