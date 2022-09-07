What kind of PM are you: an expander or a container?

Thought this was a good q via Lisa Zane





I'm like 80% Expander, 20% Container. It's why I love being a collaborative partner. I need the others to help execute the plans we create. It's why i love being a PM.





Expander: Pushes the envelope, dreamer, connects things that others would not think to connect, idea person.





Container: Optimizer, detail-oriented, great at organizing and planning and knowing specifically what to focus on.