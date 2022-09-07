hobieyak21 in
What kind of PM are you: an expander or a container?
Thought this was a good q via Lisa Zane
I'm like 80% Expander, 20% Container. It's why I love being a collaborative partner. I need the others to help execute the plans we create. It's why i love being a PM.
Expander: Pushes the envelope, dreamer, connects things that others would not think to connect, idea person.
Container: Optimizer, detail-oriented, great at organizing and planning and knowing specifically what to focus on.
sandrashereProduct Manager
I am an Expander wanna-be. I enjoy the Expander portion more but in reality, on the day-to-day, I am 30% Expander and 70% Container
2
hobieyak21Product Manager
Are you getting opportunities to be more of an expander? Wondering if you even want that.
