For Employers
$
USD
/ yr
Change
Sign In
Sign Up
All Data
By Location
By Company
By Title
Salary Calculator
Visualizations
Verified Salaries
Internship Salaries
Negotiation Support
Compare Benefits
Who's Hiring
2024 Pay Report
Top Paying Companies
Integrate
Blog
Press
Levels FYI Logo
Salaries
📂 All Data
🌎 By Location
🏢 By Company
🖋 By Title
🏭️ By Industry
📍 Salary Heatmap
📈 Chart Visualizations
🔥 Real-time Percentiles
🎓 Internships
❣️ Compare Benefits
🎬 2024 Pay Report
🏆 Top Paying Companies
💸 Calculate Meeting Cost
#️⃣ Salary Calculator
Contribute
Add Compensation
Add Company Benefits
Add Level Mapping
Jobs
Services
Candidate Services
💵 Negotiation Coaching
📄 Resume Review
For Employers
Compensation Benchmarking
Real-time Percentiles 🔥
Competitive Intelligence
Hire Senior Talent
Community
Chika
in
Software Engineer
Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer
What advice would you give a manual QA engineer looking to get a QA job and upskill?
1
2
1788
Sort by:
Trending
luTyThx7iRA2xwW05D
Software Engineer at EBSCO
iMO, manual QA is going the way of the dinosaur. That's not an insult to you, it's what I observed in the market over 15 years ago. Many companies, including my own went from devs and QA to only devs in charge of the quality of their code with automated testing.
I was a manual QA engineer but didn't have the money to go back to school for software dev. So back then I started learning scripting languages first(Perl, etc) to ease my transition into compiled languages.
I used what my company at the time was using for technology and leveraged resources to learn C# after hours. This took time as my family was fairly new with two toddlers.
As automated testing opportunities came available i would apply what I knew to generate value in my position.
Indeed my path was a slow one, but fast-forward to 2018 (after having other automated test positions at companies as an SDET) and landed my first role as production SW eng in Java. I've continued to grind and have achieved Senior SW Eng. II.
All this to say, a transition to a dev can be done. How long will this all last with recent AI improvements? Not sure. But your skills will still be updated in the mean time.
Just my 2 cents
1
Reply
About
Public
Software Engineer
Join Group
Members
80,482
I was a manual QA engineer but didn't have the money to go back to school for software dev. So back then I started learning scripting languages first(Perl, etc) to ease my transition into compiled languages.
I used what my company at the time was using for technology and leveraged resources to learn C# after hours. This took time as my family was fairly new with two toddlers.
As automated testing opportunities came available i would apply what I knew to generate value in my position.
Indeed my path was a slow one, but fast-forward to 2018 (after having other automated test positions at companies as an SDET) and landed my first role as production SW eng in Java. I've continued to grind and have achieved Senior SW Eng. II.
All this to say, a transition to a dev can be done. How long will this all last with recent AI improvements? Not sure. But your skills will still be updated in the mean time.
Just my 2 cents