Need advice- switching careers

I am an nurse with 11 years hospital experience and really want to switch careers to computer science but having a hard time deciding what path to go down. I am willing to go back to school. My questions are:

Career desires (over time):

-Possibility for remote work (over time, not necessarily out of the gate)

-Income between 150-200K+

-work/life balance

-intellectually stimulating/engaging work

Areas of interest:

-cybersecurity

-healthcare tech/IT/cloud

-EHR software (I obviously have a lot of experience as a user)

Skills:

-analytical thinking

-problem solving

-detail oriented

-can focus for long periods of time

Any guidance would be super helpful! Thanks!