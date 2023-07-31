PiANsILH in
Need advice- switching careers
Hi all,
I am an nurse with 11 years hospital experience and really want to switch careers to computer science but having a hard time deciding what path to go down. I am willing to go back to school. My questions are:
- what would be the best fit for the list below?
- Where would I start?
- Projected timeline for realistically obtaining these goals?
Here's a brief list:
Career desires (over time):
-Possibility for remote work (over time, not necessarily out of the gate)
-Income between 150-200K+
-work/life balance
-intellectually stimulating/engaging work
-never clean poop off of adults ever again
Areas of interest:
-cybersecurity
-healthcare tech/IT/cloud
-EHR software (I obviously have a lot of experience as a user)
-cloud
Skills:
-analytical thinking
-problem solving
-detail oriented
-can focus for long periods of time
-interpersonal skills
Any guidance would be super helpful! Thanks!
madscienceSoftware Engineer
150-200k in Healthtech/EHR Software might be a tall ask unless it's like way way down the line. They tend to pay a lot lower than the more tech-focused counterparts. I also used to work in healthcare as an IT administrator and it definitely help set me up for the future, but honestly the culture of healthcare is such a grind, I don't know that I'd love working in that industry, even as a full software engineer. (Also, I hate Epic lol). Otherwise, I think Cybersecurity or Cloud, even general IT support would be a solid fit and you could realistically get into one of those roles in 1-2 years with diligent work. You may not need to go back to school for a CS degree or anything, but I'd recommend self-teaching and looking into different coding courses or bootcamps as well. Make sure you do research on them though because there are definitely some bootcamps/courses that just seem like money-grabs.
