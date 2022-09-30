QlbX80 in
Got an offer from Meta, should I take it?
The word on the streets says that Meta is laying off workers.
Are these layoffs targeting contract workers, full-time workers, slackers or what? Which orgs or departments are directly affected the most?
I just got an offer as a contractor. Should I seriously consider this offer as a viable option or GTFO?
My options:
- Take offer as a contractor
- Keep interviewing at Top Tech
- Work a deal with your current company at a higher compensation
- Don't go to Meta, GTFO
DS IC3
TC: 130k
16
4683
Sort by:
h38y1uAbyu2Data Scientist
keep interviewing, take the offer. win win
18
QlbX80Financial Analyst
This is the way
7
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,422