Got an offer from Meta, should I take it?

The word on the streets says that Meta is laying off workers.

Are these layoffs targeting contract workers, full-time workers, slackers or what? Which orgs or departments are directly affected the most?

I just got an offer as a contractor. Should I seriously consider this offer as a viable option or GTFO?

My options:

  1. Take offer as a contractor
  2. Keep interviewing at Top Tech
  3. Work a deal with your current company at a higher compensation
  4. Don't go to Meta, GTFO

TC: 130k
h38y1uAbyu2Data Scientist  
keep interviewing, take the offer. win win
QlbX80Financial Analyst  
This is the way
