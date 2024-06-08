Should I do a MBA or an MSC?

I'm graduating with a Bachelor of Commerce(Bcom) informatics and information systems in my undergrad and for my post grad studies I plan on studying overseas in the US or the UK. I'm thinking an MSc in Computer Science and artificial intelligence as I wish to be a software engineer, but I'm also conflicted as an MBA seems to be the most popular choice..





(more context: my degree is from South Africa, thus upgrading it overseas will put me at a better advantage as degrees from African countries are often seen as insufficient)