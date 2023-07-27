jdh56osn in  
Software Engineer  

Rate my spouse's offer

My spouse has received a Sr Product Manager offer from Intuitive Surgical. There is not much info on levels.fyi or Blind. After 2 rounds of negotiation, this is their final offer:

Base: 198k
Bonus: 15%
Sign on: 30k
RSUs: 215k/4
TC~ 289k on avg over 4 yrs.

Plus refreshers (if they get any) later.

Does that offer look good?

Thanks in advance.

Yoe: 7
Location: Bay Area.

#pm #offer #bayarea #intuitivesurgical
2
2310
RoundUp1Technical Program Manager  
That seems like a solid offer given the circumstance. I have a couple of Senior Prod Mgr friends making about that much at Amazon a few years ago
1

