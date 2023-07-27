jdh56osn in
Rate my spouse's offer
My spouse has received a Sr Product Manager offer from Intuitive Surgical. There is not much info on levels.fyi or Blind. After 2 rounds of negotiation, this is their final offer:
Base: 198k
Bonus: 15%
Sign on: 30k
RSUs: 215k/4
TC~ 289k on avg over 4 yrs.
Plus refreshers (if they get any) later.
Does that offer look good?
Thanks in advance.
Yoe: 7
Location: Bay Area.
RoundUp1Technical Program Manager
That seems like a solid offer given the circumstance. I have a couple of Senior Prod Mgr friends making about that much at Amazon a few years ago
