Rate my spouse's offer

Base: 198k

Bonus: 15%

Sign on: 30k

RSUs: 215k/4

TC~ 289k on avg over 4 yrs.





Plus refreshers (if they get any) later.









Thanks in advance.

Yoe: 7 Location: Bay Area.

#pm #offer #bayarea #intuitivesurgical Does that offer look good?

My spouse has received a Sr Product Manager offer from Intuitive Surgical. There is not much info on levels.fyi or Blind. After 2 rounds of negotiation, this is their final offer: