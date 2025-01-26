Hi All





I would need a career advise. I have 12 years of experience and I am currently working as a solution architect. I have been switching companies. And it’s not stopping Please excuse me for going anonymous and not mentioning my details. I am really worried on taking decisions and any experts suggestion would help. My question is should I wait or just switch again? Got call from Walmart





company 1 2011-2012 fresher

company 2 2012-2015 for better projects

company 3 2015 to 2016 underpaid

company 4 2016 to 2017 toxic manager

company 5 2017 to 2021 Covid business hit layoff scare

company 6 2021 to 2021 company merge layoff tried other company had no option time was running out and rejoined 5

company 7 rejoined company 5 only 2022 to 2024 again layoff announced after 2 years survived in 2 waves but more scare as there were no projects. My hiring manager laid off and he retired Previously he helped to re join.

company 8 joined in oct 2024. Company announced 2025 layoff in Jan. 1 wave gone and survived expected 2 wave in march. Previously experience new joiner high chance of layoff. Layoff scare again.



























