SWE - Worth pushing for promotion?

Hi all, I'm an associate SWE with 2 yoe come July 1st but also have 6 yoe as software QA with the same company. I'm wondering if I should push for promotion / raise out of associate this year or if this might make me a target of sorts for layoffs / restructuring. My company is financially stable at the moment but has gone through several rounds of layoffs in the last two years.





I did not have a tech background prior to joining the QA team and have a liberal arts BA, though I've since earned an AS in CS and am now in an MSCS program. Because I don't yet have a full CS degree, I'm wondering if I should keep my head down and accumulate experience rather than rock the boat. I don't know how successful job searching would be with my current education creds and yoe.