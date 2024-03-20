Need Interview help?

Poll

Hey everyone, I recently was part of a round of layoffs at a startup. I quickly used my time off to prepare and get ready for interviews as well as make connections with past colleagues, recruiters, and apply to jobs.





After 1.5 months I had 3 offers and ended up cutting some final interview rounds short with companies I was less interested in. I've found some friends that were also let go and struggling to get new jobs that were at their previous comp level or higher and have been casually helping them with little bits of advice on interview prep.





I've been told that I'm great at this and one of my friends said I should run a interviewing consultancy. I've been fortunate to have a good career so far which has looked like so:

* 2013 - $15/hour to $25/hr

Then for the next 9 years...

* 140k/yr startup

* $185k/yr at FANG

* $230/yr at FANG

* $325/yr at startup

Then in 2024 - $460k/yr at snowflake (again, multiple other offers) as senior software engineer.





Some do it sooner than I have and some not at all. If you are struggling to get work during these tougher times and need help, let me know in the comments if you think you could benefit from help and what you are struggling with and I'll see if I could help you.





Of course, while I'd love to give out my advice for free, time is money, and I don't have a lot of time (I have 3 kids!). Also, let me know what you think is a fair price/rate for the type of service and help you are looking for. I'm just here trying to see if there is product market fit and if anyone could use the help and we can take it from there.





Also, if you think you're great at interviewing, have a similar story to mine and think you could help, leave a comment!





Again, LEAVE A COMMENT BELOW :) What do you need help with? What's your struggle?