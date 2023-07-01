Lockheed Martin Internship/Entry Level

Hey everyone,





Do I need to get my bachelors degree? I'm interested in getting an internship/early career position with Lockheed Martin and am currently getting a few certificates along with a web development bootcamp, including but not limited to:





Fullstack Academy Web Dev Bootcamp

Harvard CS50 10 week CS Cert

CompTIA Security+ (SYO-601) Cert

AWS Cloud Practitioner Cert

Google Data Analytics Cert

IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Pro Cert

DoD Secret Clearance (have not started)





My question is will it be enough? I believe it'll be enough to get in but what about after I'm in and want to climb the ladder?





Any advice or insight would be greatly apprecited, thank you!