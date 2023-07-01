sabuallan in
Lockheed Martin Internship/Entry Level
Hey everyone,
Do I need to get my bachelors degree? I'm interested in getting an internship/early career position with Lockheed Martin and am currently getting a few certificates along with a web development bootcamp, including but not limited to:
Fullstack Academy Web Dev Bootcamp
Harvard CS50 10 week CS Cert
CompTIA Security+ (SYO-601) Cert
AWS Cloud Practitioner Cert
Google Data Analytics Cert
IBM Cybersecurity Analyst Pro Cert
DoD Secret Clearance (have not started)
My question is will it be enough? I believe it'll be enough to get in but what about after I'm in and want to climb the ladder?
Any advice or insight would be greatly apprecited, thank you!
5
3445
Sort by:
Notcleverusername
Former Sr Manager at LM, now a Director of Data at another company. LM is still one of those companies that looks for bachelor degrees as a basic requirement. However with your current certs and training you could apply for an internship while attending a university and LM may even help pay for your degree. They typically recruit at universities for interns. For an entry level role I would say it’s a log shot as many other candidates will have at least some similar experience to you and a bachelor’s degree.
5
sabuallanCommunication
I have seen a bachelors be required in most of their job listings. Thank you for confirming what I suspected. Seems like back to school is where I’ll go and finish up my degree. With your experience would you happen to know what degree is most sought after in LM? Thanks again!
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,486