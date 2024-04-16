mystikmonk in
Meta E6 Chances
Had an E6 onsite loop. 2 coding went well . 1 system design went ok.the other not so much . Any idea on how the hiring decision might be made.
1
2262
Sort by:
madscienceSoftware Engineer
A. Recommendation: interviewers who actually interview the person + recruiter + a couple of key people go through all feedback and make a hire or no hire recommendation + appropriate leveling B. Approval: this is a separate hiring committee. There’s usually at least one director in the room (and maybe higher depending on role seniority) and other people like managers and committee members. The idea is they take the candidate’s “case” and get approval to proceed with hiring. These should be impartial people who are experienced with hiring and add one last layer of scrutiny to ensure that the candidate is good for the role and company and that the company has a plan and need for them when they join
6
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,483