Nighthawk404 in
TPM Salary range at Palantir?
Does anyone know what the salary range would look like for a Technical Program Manager at Palantir? I have 4 YOE and am currently interviewing, but the recruiter was filling in for someone so they weren't sure exactly what the salary range looked like. I know they have a general range on this site but was wondering if someone could provide more info and guidance into base and TC for someone with around 4 YOE. Thanks!
Spacenerd1969Technical Project Manager
Really depends on location but I would guess $120 to $140. I recently applied there and was looking at $140 to $160 with 10 YOE.
