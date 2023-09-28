RoundUp1 in
Epic Games lays off 16%, 900 jobs
A pretty big chunk of employees to cut this late in the year
4
6118
Sort by:
88SmithinSoftware Engineer
Would hate the feeling like you lasted past the bulk of the tech layoffs earlier this year only to be cut right before the holiday season starts. Absolute garbage timing with little empathy for their employees
10
SnowdevilProgram Manager
It’s a business. They’re there to make money, not give handouts. Not saying I love layoffs. It’s the fact of why a business exists.
6
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,515