(A)PM Internship or Career

Hi all would love some insight on some opportunities I guess, I’m pivoting to tech looking to work the product manager realm of jobs after graduating. Currently a 3rd year double majoring as Bioscience and Global Health a minor in Engineering Management. For clarification I was set as pre-med before this semester and am currently pivotting to tech. If I were to drop my Global Health major and minor I could graduate next semester.





Should I graduate early and start looking for jobs to start immediately after? Or should I just hold off and graduate with the rest of my class. For reference, I’m not really enjoying college and kind of just really burnt out at this point. As for experience I’m familiar with the basics of front end code and had an internship with a small start up this past summer.