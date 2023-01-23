Looking for summer 2023 internship





Hello all,





I am a sophmore in a Univeristy in Canada looking for a tech job for my next 4 month internship positon perferably in toronto or remote. I have 8 months of industry experice working as a software engineer and automation engineer. I worked with including but not limited to Python, C++, C#, .NET Core, XAML, WPF, JavaScript, HTML/CSS. Well-versed with frameworks such as React.js and Angular.js. Also have done scripting in Batch, powershell.





If anyone has any leads please send me a pm or reply to this post and I can send my resume and other details.





Thanks!