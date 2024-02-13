Tristin F in
How to gain technical knowledge!
How to gain technical knowledge! I'm planning to pass my Security+ exam next week and have no prior technical experience. How can I enhance my theoretical understanding with practical or technical skills? Are there specific labs or activities I can engage in for this purpose, particularly ones that would stand out on my resume? Are there any specific area that i need to work on? Thank your for answering!! Goal: network engineer/network security
gpt666Data Scientist
I have a driving exam next week. I never sit inside a car. Please help!
Slade777Security
Don’t think that was really fair but okay
