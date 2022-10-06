BrooklynBroke in
Do Sr. SDMs and SDMs have better job security than ICs?
According levels.fyi, Senior Software Development Managers and Software Development Managers make a lot of money, like 450k to 700k. They hire and fire people, but in this unstable economic situation, do SDMs and Directors have better job security than individual contributors like L5 or SWE III?
Do SDMs and Directors get fired as easily as ICs? My guess would be no.
qwertyCoderSoftware Engineer at Amazon
Middle management is often the first to get cut when companies do layoffs. ICs are necessary for putting in the work and have much more job security than management who objectively have less output.
