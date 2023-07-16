Slab in
Move to Tech from research lab
Current research scientist at a well known lab — looking to make the switch to MAANG/quantitative finance in some time. Unfortunately, I have no publications and only a masters; should I shoot for a data science role instead, or still go for a research scientist role at meta or something?
3
2180
Sort by:
cohomologousmythagoML / AI
Last I looked Meta only considered candidates with PhDs. They’ll also ask why you have no publications.
2
3AdamsData Scientist
Yeah, from what I had seen most will ask for PhDs for sure. I'd definitely suggest looking into it more and considering sticking with Data Science for now
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,486