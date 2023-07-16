Slab in  
Data Scientist  

Move to Tech from research lab

Current research scientist at a well known lab — looking to make the switch to MAANG/quantitative finance in some time. Unfortunately, I have no publications and only a masters; should I shoot for a data science role instead, or still go for a research scientist role at meta or something?

cohomologousmythagoML / AI  
Last I looked Meta only considered candidates with PhDs. They’ll also ask why you have no publications.
3AdamsData Scientist  
Yeah, from what I had seen most will ask for PhDs for sure. I'd definitely suggest looking into it more and considering sticking with Data Science for now
